Illinois men's basketball guard Terrence Shannon Jr. arrested on rape charge in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Illinois (UIUC) men's basketball guard Terrence Shannon Jr. turned himself in on a rape charge and posted bail at the Douglas County Jail on Thursday, according to a UIUC press release.

Shannon traveled to Lawrence Thursday, where he was booked on a rape charge and posted a $50,000 bond, after the Douglas County District Attorney issued an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday.

After posting a $50,000 bail, Shannon made the trip back to Champaign, Illinois, according to the UIUC press release.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In accordance with Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) policy, Shannon was immediately suspended from all team activities, per the release.

The alleged incident happened during a trip Shannon made as a spectator to the Illinois vs. Kansas football game in Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 8, per the UIUC press release.

"He was not in Lawrence on official University business, not was he a member of the University's travel party," the press release said.

The press release states DIA and UIUC officials were made aware of the Lawrence police investigation into the alleged incident in late September, but did not have enough information to take action until Wednesday.

"The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," UIUC Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in the press release. "At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experience to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties."

—