'I'm a promoter of peace, not war': U.S. Army pilot reflects on Vietnam War and impacts of war

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An intimate crowd of veterans, their families and community members gathered Monday morning at Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum for a Memorial Day salute.

Dale Messing Crowd at Memorial Day ceremony at Harry S Truman Library and Museum

In the crowd was Roger Hands, an Army helicopter pilot, who served in the Vietnam War.

Alzheimer’s may have taken much of his memory, but his body remembers the feelings of war like it was yesterday.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Roger Hands, Army helicopter pilot, Vietnam War veteran

“Remembering a lot of things, and sometimes the things you don’t want to remember is not always easy,” said Hands. “I’m not overly proud of my service simply because of my feelings towards war. I feel like it comes too easy and it’s so devastating when it comes.”

Hands enlisted in Army flight school in order to become aviator. Even then, he knew the scars war would leave.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 KSHB anchor/reporter Ju Yeon Kim talks with Roger Hands, Army helicopter pilot, Vietnam War veteran

“One likes to protect themselves as best you can,” said Hands. “I’m a promoter of peace, not war. Although I’ve been there — I’ve seen it. I’ve been shot at. Fortunately, not wounded, but I’ve carried the bodies of those who were killed, too, in my aircraft. So, war sucks. Plain and simple.”

On this Memorial Day, Hands is thinking about the bodies he carried. He believes it is only a speck in fate that he is still here and they are not.

It is a sentiment Navy veteran, Jim Griffin, understands as well.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Jim Griffin, Navy veteran

“Grateful for the people who made it possible for us,” said Griffin.

President Truman often taught that liberty takes sacrifice, but Hands hopes the world can learn to love so that it does not come at the expense of those we love.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Bust of former U.S. President Harry S. Truman

“You know, we have the greatest military in the world, but that should mean we should be the most forgiving,” said Hands. “But I do know that I love this country.”