'I'm never going to stop fighting': Platte County prosecutor earns state honor while battling stage 4 cancer

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. As part of his beat, he regularly checks in with the prosecutor's office, which led him to receiving this story. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

A Platte County prosecutor is being recognized for her work in the courtroom—while quietly facing a challenge of her own.

Inside the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office, Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlynn Donnelly is known for her determination — both in and out of the courtroom.

'I'm never going to stop fighting': Platte County prosecutor earns state honor while battling stage four cancer

“The majority of my work is going to be trials,” said Donnelly. “When we have these really serious cases, they're the ones that usually have the most at stake.”

For nearly a decade, Donnelly has stood in front of juries, seeking justice for victims of some of the county’s most violent crimes. Her passion for trial work started early in her career and quickly became her calling.

“I learned that I absolutely love being in a courtroom,” said Donnelly. “I wanted to continue doing trials and being an attorney in court.”

That dedication has now earned her one of the highest honors in Missouri’s legal community — the Lon O. Hocker Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation. The award recognizes the state’s top young trial attorneys under the age of 40 for excellence in advocacy and professionalism.

“I was in shock when I won this award,” said Donnelly. “I don’t do the job to win awards. I do it to protect people and help victims feel safe again.”

But behind her success in the courtroom lies a much more personal battle.

In March 2024, Donnelly was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

“I was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March of 2024. My daughter was only 9 months old when I was diagnosed,” said Donnelly.

Since then, Donnelly has undergone treatment, including participation in a clinical trial at The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Recently, Donnelly receieved news from doctors about her condition no one is ever ready to hear.

“It’s not great,” said Donnelly. “It’s two to three years if everything goes well. If, unfortunately, the cancer is uncontrolled, the timeline looks a little more like six to nine months.”

Through it all, Donnelly has felt the support from friends, family, and her colleagues.

"It tells me that the people that work with Kate realize what a tremendous and wonderful person, human being, she is not just a lawyer, not just a prosecutor, but she's a wonderful mom, she's a wonderful person, she's a wonderful wife, and I think people know that," said First Assistant Prosecutor Mark Gibson.

Over the summer, her colleagues and local law enforcement agencies raised more than $17,000 during a charity kickball tournament to help Donnelly and her family cover medical expenses.

Despite her diagnosis, Donnelly continues to show up for her team, her family, and the victims she serves.

“However much time I might have left, I’m making sure that I make every day a good day,” said Donnelly. “I might not be in the courtroom as often as I want, but I’m going to keep fighting for victims and doing everything in my power to get the right and just outcome for them for as long as I can.”

—