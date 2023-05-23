'I'm not going to be bullied': Mom, son in LGBTQ+ community speak out after home vandalized in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A mother and son in Independence are speaking out after their home was vandalized twice over the last week.

Crystal Shafaf, and her 16-year-old son Dae Long, are seriously considering moving out of the state.

“I don’t feel safe here, my son doesn’t feel safe here,” Shafaf said. "Lately, we’ve been protesting a whole lot because of the Attorney General, so that might have something to do with it. I’m not sure.”

She is worried about the recent anti-trans laws that threaten the safety of her transgender son.

Long has already left the Independence School District and is home schooled due to bullying.

“The fact that they just target us for no reason is sad and scary,” Long said. “I wish people were more understanding, and I just want to be left alone man.”

Shafaf and Long believe the two recent vandalism cases were hate crimes. The first incident happened on May 19 and the second one happened on May 21.

In both cases, their pride flag hanging in the front of their home was broken and burned.

A neighbor’s lawnmower was also burned on May 19.

Shafaf says she should have done more research about the neighborhood because it is not the first time they have been targeted.

They moved into their Independence home about two years ago.

“People drive by and yell inappropriate things at our house," Shafaf said. "I had a neighbor think that my son was my wife. It’s just been a little awkward."

Shafaf made two reports to the Independence Police Department.

According to IPD Public Information Officer Jack Taylor, both cases are open and under review. They have not been assigned to an investigator yet, so the motive has not been determined.

“If they want to keep coming back and stealing our flag and burning it, I’ll keep hanging new ones,” Shafaf said. “One, I’m not going to be bullied. Two, I’m going to show everyone who I love and support regardless. You’re not going to make me go in my house and hide.”

