'I'm thankful': 84-year-old Kansas City man celebrates over 40 years of bell ringing for Salvation Army

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers at the Platte City Price Chopper hear this phrase on their way into the store during the holiday season: "Hi, glad you're here! Good to see you!"

As they leave, they hear: "Have a great day, and a wonderful Christmas season!"

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan

Harold Hepfer is the man behind the smile and greetings, usually ringing a bell.

"I try to be helpful, friendly, greet people, and when they’re leaving, wish them a Merry Christmas or a nice Christmas season," Hepfer said.

The 84-year-old is in his 44th season of bell ringing with the Salvation Army. He finds it's the least he can do to help.

"I’m very thankful to the people, because we couldn’t do what we do without the funds," he said.

Hepfer's raised over $1 million in his four decades of volunteering. He originally worked with Emergency Disaster Services, and got involved in bell ringing.

Through that time, Hepfer's seen what the money coming from the red kettles can do for others. He recalls a time a woman came to him who lost everything in a fire.

"They found a place for her to live and Salvation Army paid the cost," he said. "She had her basic needs me; food, shelter, clothing."

Hepfer has become a staple at the store. Shoppers greet him by name, some even go as far as to say he's the reason they give.

"This guy’s here every year," said David Garrison, a customer from Westin. He likes to give a dollar on the way in and another on the way out.

"I talk to him every time I come in," Garrison said. "He’s just nice for every body that comes to Price Chopper."

Hepfer is the definition of a friendly face and the perfect person to represent the Salvation Army, because who can say no to him? And as far as retiring, he said he wants to do this for as long as possible.

"I try to bring hope to a troubled world," he said.

—