Immediate Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory during evening commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes the greater Kansas City area and points east through 11 p.m. Friday night.
A band of freezing drizzle is possible over the next several hours that could lead to slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges during the evening commute.
KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery predicts the precipitation will start around 3 p.m. this afternoon and continue into the evening.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11pm as rain, freezing rain, and sleet may cause a glazing of ice.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) February 24, 2023
Impacts begin around 3pm, take it easy traveling this afternoon and evening!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/FnK8OGbjSq