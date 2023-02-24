Immediate Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory during evening commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes the greater Kansas City area and points east through 11 p.m. Friday night.

A band of freezing drizzle is possible over the next several hours that could lead to slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges during the evening commute.

KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery predicts the precipitation will start around 3 p.m. this afternoon and continue into the evening.