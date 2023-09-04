Important conversations ahead for Olathe families as district could shift start times due to driver shortage

OLATHE, Kan. — An important conversation is ahead for Olathe School District families, as the district is planning to change school start times due to the lack of bus drivers.

During the 2022-23 school year, 7,280 students in the Olathe School District rode the school bus.

However, due to bus driver shortages, necessary interventions were made, which reduced the number of bus riders.

Currently, more than 4,500 students ride a school bus — that’s 15.5% of the district’s total student population.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Megan Abundis sat down with the Olathe School District, parents and bus drivers about what’s to come.

Parents on standby

Matt Andrews, Olathe School District parent

Matt Andrews' kids have always been a part of the Olathe School District's payrider program.

“One is 15-years-old at the high school and the other is 8-years-old and goes to middle school,” he said.

Andrews says the bus stop has always been on his block.

“It was within sight, but now since they deemed that we are under a mile — actually, 0.96 miles based upon their measurement — there’s no bus at all,” he said. “Our kids don’t have that option. I take her in the morning and my wife picks her up after school.”

Andrews says they tried carpools, but ultimately both had to change work schedules to make it work.

The district's goal is to try to avoid that by switching to a three-tiered bus system using the current bus drivers more efficiently.

That means school start times would change for every family.

The details of the new system will be decided through district-wide surveys and feedback groups.

Grubaugh explained there will be three committees made up of each schooling level — high school, elementary and middle.

Staff members, parents and educators will help work out the issues before the bell times are implemented, and take that to DS Bus Lines, who ultimately staffs the drivers.

School district discusses possible changes

Becky Grubaugh, executive director of communications for Olathe School District.

Though the possible changes may be tough for families, Becky Grubaugh, executive director of communications for the Olathe School District, said they're needed.

“If we move to a three-tier system, the number of bus drivers needed will decrease, which will ensure we can provide consistent transportation for a larger number of students,” Grubaugh said.

Last spring, Olathe families faced a flood of transportation changes.

Eventually, the district had to implement rolling transportation blackouts.

“Last year, we were finding kids were arriving late and routes were taking longer,” Grubaugh said.

The district came up with many solutions revolving around new school start times, but did not vote to implement them.

“We just found that our community just wasn’t quite ready to make that level of systemic change,” Grubaugh said.

Grubaugh said the district had to make changes, which included eliminating the payrider program at middle and high schools.

“It doesn’t really meet our district's expectations in terms of our district's access to educational opportunities for all,” she said. “We had to eliminate services for kids and that’s created a new set of challenges. While this may have helped address one set of challenges, it’s brought some other concerns with it. We knew that wasn’t going to be sustainable, and so we implemented interventions for this year to get through the school year, but it’s a kind of a band-aid fix; this problem isn’t going anywhere.”

This is why the district wants to re-introduce the three-tier bell schedule conversation again.

Bus drivers navigate challenges

Glenda Chaplin, bus driver

Glenda Chaplin has been driving for years at DS Bus Lines.

“I love driving this,” Chaplin said, “Yes, it’s a big vehicle — it’s 40-feet long. A lot of people look at that and go, 'Wow, you drive a bus? Why?' I go, I love it, the kids are great.”

She was also a part of navigating the challenges last year.

“Not only did we drive our regular route, but we might also have helped with another route,” Chaplin said. “We might have done a couple of trips that day to help. Anything we could do to get the kids around where they needed to go.

What's next

The Olathe School District and the bus drivers want families to trust their kids will be at school safely and on time.

“We want to be able to provide our families consistency and predictability,” Grubaugh said.

Abundis asked if these new proposed changes are implemented, will this allow anyone to ride the bus if they wanted to?

“Our hope is that we’re able to find a schedule where we could remove that intervention around pay ridership that was implemented this year,” Grubaugh said.

Still, Andrews is hoping his children receive their bus service back, but understands the change in start times may be necessary.

“I just want the bus back,” Andrews said. “Adjust the schedule as you need and bring the bus back. I personally wish they would make the bus driver position a year-round, full-time position and pay them, so that way they could get enough of them. But if they can’t or won’t do that, shifting the school schedule sounds like a reasonable approach.”

“We want to hear their feedback, their ideas because we know at the end of the day these changes impact them at the end of the day,” Grubaugh said.

Right now, the school district said they don’t plan to bring back rolling blackouts.

Grubaugh said by taking their time with the three-tier discussion, it’s a chance for permanency, not having to go through this process again.

The district hopes to have a plan finalized by winter and new bell times taking effect next fall.

