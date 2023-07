KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators say improperly discarded fireworks started a house fire late Tuesday night in Olathe.

Olathe firefighters were called to a home near 172nd Street and Brougham Drive around 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof from the attic.

The home suffered major damage, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators say discarded fireworks in an outdoor trash cart started the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping a family who was displaced.