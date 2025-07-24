In Depth: How Kansas City keeps its streetcar rides free

Kansas City, Missouri's streetcar has provided more than 15 million free rides since its inception, and city officials plan to maintain this level of service despite the challenges other Midwest cities face with similar streetcar systems.

"I think this is a good deal," said Mary Cecil, who lives in downtown Kansas City. "And I hope that they keep it free."

The streetcar has become a popular transportation option for visitors, workers, and residents alike, offering convenience and accessibility throughout the downtown area.

"It's so nice to be able to hop on and get to anywhere I want within 5 minutes," said Morwarid Asalati, who works downtown.

While Kansas City has found success with its free streetcar system, other Midwest cities have struggled to implement similar models. St. Louis operates a free loop trolley that runs only four days a week and has received negative feedback from residents.

"I do know that St. Louis is trying," said Emily Brauer, a St. Louis resident visiting Kansas City ."But it doesn't seem like they are putting as much effort and/or money toward public transportation that I think it is highly in desperate need of."

Milwaukee also has a streetcar system, but faces funding uncertainty as it works on expansion plans.

Omaha has announced plans to launch its free streetcar service by 2028, using bonds, grants, and tax-increment financing.

Kansas City took a different approach to funding its streetcar system. The $350 million expansion project relies on federal grants, special property assessments for buildings near the line, and a 1% sales tax on purchases made within one-third of a mile from the route.

"I hope not to pay much more than what I am paying," Cecil said. "But the transit is good."

The sales tax and property assessments that fund the streetcar are set to expire in 2037 and 2045, respectively.

Most riders I spoke with say they barely notice the sales tax increase along the route and are happy to pay slightly more for the convenience of free transportation.

