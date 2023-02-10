In Eagles territory, Chiefs Kingdom can find refuge at Big Charlie's Saloon

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Twelve-hundred miles away from Kansas City, Missouri, you’ll land in Eagles territory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In downtown Philadelphia on 11th street, you can find Big Charlie’s Saloon.

From floorboards, to the ceiling, to the walls, the bar is covered in Chiefs photos, memorabilia and trophies.

Michael Puggi says it’s the only Chiefs bar you can find in Philadelphia.

“We don’t like no other team except the Kansas City Chiefs,” Puggi, who is a longtime friend of the owner, said. "We love watching football; we have the passion.”

He says even in a city filled with green, Chiefs Kingdom can find a friend there.

“We bleed red — we love watching the Chiefs play, we were with them when they were the worst team, they were blacked out in Kansas City and now the last 10 years, they’ve been successful,” Puggi said.

Puggi said people bring then memorabilia from all over the country.

Last week, Big Charlie’s Saloon decided to close for Super Bowl LVII because of limited space and safety concerns.

