In-person advance voting begins Saturday in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be 10 in-person advance voting sites Saturday in Johnson County and five sites for in-person early voting in Wyandotte County.

Here's a look at the five sites, which are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, in Wyandotte County:

Eisenhower Recreation Center, 2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, Ks.

Edwardsville City Hall Training Room, 670 S. 4th St, Edwardsville, Ks.

Joe Amayo, Argentine Community Center, 2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, Ks.

Patricia Diane Kane Community Center, 3130 N. 122nd St, Kansas City, Ks.

Wyandotte County Election Office, 850 State Ave, Kansas City, Ks.

Here's information on the 10 sites open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in Johnson County:

Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Ks.

Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park, Ks.

Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Coummunity College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Ks.

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Rd, Olathe, Ks.

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission, Ks.

Johnson County Sunset Offices, 11811 S Sunset Dr., Olathe, Ks.

Olathe Downtown Library, 260 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Ks.

Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St., Olathe, Ks.

Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee, Ks.

New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, New Century, Ks.

Here are other dates available for in-person advance voting in Johnson County.

The last day for in-person advance voting is Monday, November 4th from 8 a.m. to noon at three locations: The Arts and Heritage Center, Hilltop Conference Center and the Johnson County Election Office.

For an advance mail in ballot in Johnson County, click here.

In Wyandotte County, here are the other dates and times in-person early voting will be available for voters.

The last date for in-person early voting is Monday, November 4th, at the Wyandotte County Election Office from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Wyandotte County Election Commissioner, Michael Abbott, says this year voters will have the option to choose either a paper ballot or touch-screen at any early voting site.

For advance voting by mail in Wyandotte County, click here.

It's highly recommended voters look at early voting as an option to avoid long lines on Election Day.

There is no application or reason required, however voters must have a current ID.

