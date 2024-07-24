In-person advance voting underway in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In-person advance voting for the 2024 primary election is underway in Johnson County.
All registered voters in the county can vote early in-person with no application or reason required until Monday, Aug. 5, excluding Sundays.
Locations and hours can be found at jocoelection.org/advance-voting.
State law requires Kansas voters to show photographic identification.
Acceptable forms of photo ID include:
- Driver's license or ID card from any state;
- U.S. passport;
- U.S. military ID;
- ID card issued by a Native American tribe;
- Employee badge or ID issued by a government office;
- Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas;
- Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state;
- Public assistance ID card issued by a government office.
Johnson County voters may call the Johnson County Election Office at 913-715-6800 or visit jocoelection.org for more information.
