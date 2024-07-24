In-person advance voting underway in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In-person advance voting for the 2024 primary election is underway in Johnson County.

All registered voters in the county can vote early in-person with no application or reason required until Monday, Aug. 5, excluding Sundays.

Locations and hours can be found at jocoelection.org/advance-voting.

State law requires Kansas voters to show photographic identification.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include:



Driver's license or ID card from any state;

U.S. passport;

U.S. military ID;

ID card issued by a Native American tribe;

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office;

Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas;

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state;

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office.

Johnson County voters may call the Johnson County Election Office at 913-715-6800 or visit jocoelection.org for more information.

