In-person advance voting underway in Johnson County

KSHB 41 News
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jul 24, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In-person advance voting for the 2024 primary election is underway in Johnson County.

All registered voters in the county can vote early in-person with no application or reason required until Monday, Aug. 5, excluding Sundays.

Locations and hours can be found at jocoelection.org/advance-voting.

State law requires Kansas voters to show photographic identification.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

  • Driver's license or ID card from any state;
  • U.S. passport;
  • U.S. military ID;
  • ID card issued by a Native American tribe;
  • Employee badge or ID issued by a government office;
  • Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas;
  • Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state;
  • Public assistance ID card issued by a government office.

Johnson County voters may call the Johnson County Election Office at 913-715-6800 or visit jocoelection.org for more information.

