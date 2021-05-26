In-person job fair returns for first time since start of pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time since the pandemic, a job fair by Workforce Development will be held in person.

The job fair will be held at the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Technical Education Center.

Thirty employers will be at the event, hiring for positions in fields such as construction, hospitality, retail, information/technology and healthcare.

Keely Schneider, executive director of Workforce Development, said many employers are looking for skilled workers in industries like information and technology.

"New projects we are seeing coming in that need people who have advanced skills in data, data analysis in artificial intelligence, computer software programmers and so on," Schneider said.

Skilled employees are needed in construction as well.

"Most of those are highly skilled labor, we're talking plumbing and welding, and we need people in carpentry, we need electricians," Schneider said.

Schneider explained there's excitement for the in-person event because virtual job fairs lacked the level of engagement for success because some applicants were nervous about being interviewed on Zoom. Another issue was the access to technology for some applicants.

"There are people who lost their internet service I mean, flat out, they may have been out of work, and they couldn't afford it anymore. They couldn't afford their cell phone service, so what kind of device do they have to engage this way?" Schneider explained.

Applicants are asked to bring a mask, several resumes and dress professionally.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College and Technical Education Center at 6565 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS, 66102.

