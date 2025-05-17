Inaugural Special Olympics Kansas 5k walk brings community out in support

OLATHE, Kan. — Police officers, community members, and athletes united on Saturday to participate in a walkathon supporting the Special Olympics at Frontier Park.

With 70 walkers participating, the event raised over $2,000 to fund various programs for athletes.

Ashley Pippin is the digital marketing coordinator for Special Olympics Kansas.

"Events like this are the reason we can run Special Olympics," Pippin said.

Olympics Kansas offers more than 20 Olympic-style sports. Proceeds will support sports training, competitions, health and wellness education, and leadership programming for athletes, allowing them to become leaders within their communities.

"Our athletes can go into their communities around Kansas and become leaders," Pippin said.

The walk was in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The event gave athletes the chance to walk alongside their supporters, promoting a sense of inclusion and community engagement.

Pat Mahoney is a sergeant with the Prairie Village Police Department.

“We wanted it where the athletes could come be a part of the actual event with the police officers,” Mahoney said.

Emman McCullough, Olathe Law Enforcement Torch Run coordinator, emphasized the need for inclusivity, saying, "I wanted to create a more inclusive event for our athletes to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather."

The athletes say this day was one to remember.

"It felt good," Eric, a Special Olympics athlete, said.

As participants walked through the scenic trails of Frontier Park, a strong sense of gratitude and belonging was felt.

"You get to know these athletes and their families, and they're just such a joy to be around," McCullough said. "It impacts you more than it impacts them."

Pippin shared a heartfelt sentiment from one of the athletes.

"Special Olympics means to her a place that she can come and be with people that are like her," Pippin said. "And I think we all look for that."

The group hopes to make this an annual event.

