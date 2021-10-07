Incentives for luxury hotel development voted down again in KCMO City Council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some developers have been trying to get Kansas City, Missouri, on board with a new, glamorous development called Hotel Bravo.

The luxury hotel would sit on a currently empty lot near the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts downtown.

The problem is the incentives package that developers want the city council to agree to, which includes millions in tax breaks.

That incentives package was voted down Thursday by a vote of 11 to 1. The hotel would need at least 9 votes to pass the package.

This isn't the first time that Hotel Bravo met resistance. In 2019, a city council committee also recommended that the full council vote no to the incentives package.

The hotel could still be built, just not with the incentives it has been seeking.