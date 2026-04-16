Incident at Sunny Pointe Elementary interrupted buses temporarily

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A domestic dispute led to police interrupting bus traffic at Sunny Pointe Elementary in Blue Springs on Thursday morning.

The Independence Police Department received a call about an ongoing dispute. One of the individuals involved was reportedly heading to Sunny Pointe Elementary.

Police responded and found the person of interest in the school office before the school day was scheduled to start, according to the Blue Springs School District.

That person, who was in possession of a handgun, was taken into custody before 9 a.m.

A district spokesperson added the district does not believe the person was a threat to the school based on preliminary information.

The interaction was brief, and the arrival of students at school was not delayed.

However, some bus riders were dropped off at Paul Kinder Middle School next door and walked over for the start of school due to law enforcement vehicles in the school's front drive, per the school district.

Normal learning continued as scheduled following the incident.

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