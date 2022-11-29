Increased police presence at Center Middle School Tuesday morning due to social media threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is increased police presence at Center Middle School Tuesday morning following a threat made at Snapchat towards the school, according to Rick Chambers, PIO with the Center School District.

The district informed parents of the threat Monday evening in a letter.

"We have notified the Kansas City Police Department and they will have a presence at the school tomorrow," the letter from Chambers stated. "We are also working with the police to identify the source of the message."

The district also asks anyone with information on the threat to report it. District contact information is available online .

"The safety of all students and staff remains a priority for district officials," the letter stated. "We are providing the police with all leads and information that we receive regarding this threat."

