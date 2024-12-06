Independence Center brick-and-mortar shops share secret to navigating shifting consumer trends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Amid inflation, competition from online shopping and the demise of malls during the last 25 years — some brick-and-mortar retailers are bucking the odds.

Inside Asian Gifts, which has been open for nearly 15 years on the lower level of Independence Center, sales clerk Andy Zhang brings a personal touch.

“Good to see you today,” he says as a couple walks into the store’s double doors. “Long time no see, huh?”

As another couple mills about, looking at items on a high shelf, Andy walks over: “If you see anything you want, let me know — OK?”

The eclectic store on the lower level of the mall, one of only two indoor shopping centers remaining in the Kansas City area, continues to thrive

“I try to give service to everybody because every customer who comes to the store is like a friend or family,” Zhang said. “A lot of the customers, they know me because I’m here almost every day.”

Foot traffic at Independence Center undoubtedly has declined from its heyday, but the 50-year-old mall, which opened in 1974, remains relevant according to Stella Musongong, who opened African Dream Cuisine’s second location there two months ago.

“That’s the myth, right — the outside saying that malls are dying,” Musongong said. “They’re actually not. I think business in this mall is great. The traffic is steady, so it’s great.”

She opened her first location five years ago at the Lenexa Public Market, but she chose Independence for her second location.

“We have the youth coming, people of all ages that show up to shop,” Musongong said. “It’s very clean, so I think it’s a good spot for us. ... Come try us out. Bring your family, bring your neighborhood. We’re here to serve the neighborhood and we’re happy to be here.”

Brick-and-mortar retailers said they still offer some advantages that online retailers can’t match — a personal touch, unique products and the chance to closely inspect merchandise before making a purchase.

“We’ve been in business for over 30 years and it has a lot to do with my dad,” Pony Express Sports and More’s Chief Marketing Officer JoJo Pacubas said. “He’s got a very laid-back personality. He’s able to connect with the customer. When they buy something from us, they know we’ve been here before and we plan to be here in the future.”

Pony Express Sports and More — which sells sports collectibles, including autographed jerseys, pictures and more along with baseball cards and other memorabilia — is experiencing both sides of the perils brick-and-mortar locations face these days.

They are closing their store at the East Hills Mall in St. Joseph, which has suffered from dwindling stores and foot traffic, at the end of the month and relocating to Independence Center.

“We know the mall, we know the clientele around the mall and feel like it’s a good fit,” Pacubas said. “Lots of Chiefs, Royals, Current, Sporting fans around here, so hopefully they’ll come in soon and see what we have to offer.”

The holiday shopping season is critical for small businesses, and that remains true at one of the region’s few remaining shopping malls.

“There’s more storefronts here, more tenants,” Pacubas said. “We’re hoping that and the fact we have a good product base will help drive our business.”

