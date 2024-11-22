Independence chooses to leave Sermon Center out of GO bond, theatre group gets to keep its performance space

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The Roger T. Sermon Center serves as Independence’s current community center.

When a local theatre group found out about the city’s idea to tear it down and replace it, they started speaking up.

Powerhouse Theatre Foundation comprises three performance groups: City Theatre, Children’s Theatre and Encore. It has called the stage inside the Sermon Center home for decades.

When the group heard the city of Independence was considering demolishing the Sermon Center and funding a new center with the upcoming April 2025 General Obligation Bond, they didn’t feel included.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Sandy Dempsey, Treasurer for Powerhouse Theatre Foundation

"We saw the proposals for the new rec center that they were looking at, and it is more of a sports center," Sandy Dempsey, with Powerhouse Theatre Foundation, said. "There was no theater involved into that at all."

Powerhouse Theatre Foundation has been performing for 45 years.

The city lets the group use the Sermon Center at no cost, but Powerhouse funds and does all the maintenance. It has replaced the seats, lighting, and sound equipment, renovated the dressing rooms, and bought multiple sets of curtains over the years.

That is why the group said they can’t just get up and move.

All of the props and costumes are stored there and using the space for free means they can keep performer involvement at low or no cost.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Amy West is a former Powerhouse performer. Today, her kids are in the Children's Theatre and she runs the biggest fundraiser, the Enchanted Forest.

"Children's Theatre is free. Yes, it costs money to put on the show. Yes, it costs to come and see it, but for the children to actually come and learn and be a part of something, it doesn't cost us anything," said Amy West, a former Powerhouse performer and mom.

The city’s biggest reason for replacing the Sermon Center can be found in its basement.

Originally built in 1932 as the city’s power plant, the building is on top of a natural spring. That has caused water damage to the building overtime.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB The lower level of the Roger T. Sermon Center looks like this behind closed doors.

“We know there is a place for the arts," said Rebecca Gannon, with the city of Independence. "We also just know that this can't be the place for the arts."

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Rebecca Gannon, City of Independence spokesperson

While KSHB 41 News was interviewing people for this story, the city council was in a meeting discussing the GO bond.

For now, the city has decided to leave the Sermon Center alone and out of the bond issue. Gannon said that that doesn’t mean the city is ignoring the issue underground.

As for the GO bond, the city is holding a public meeting Monday night for people to learn more about what the city is asking of voters.

It will also be broadcast and live-streamed on the city’s channels.

