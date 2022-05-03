Independence City Council approves controversial Northpoint Development project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council, after weeks of public comment, approved a large development plan Monday along Little Blue Parkway from Northpoint Development. The vote was 4-2.

The EastGate Commerce Center project will sit on more than 1,200 acres near RD Mize Road to Truman Road, where it follows Route 78 to Missouri 7 Highway, according to an agenda item cover sheet.

Northpoint Development plans a light industrial and distribution center with about 20 buildings.

The development, when finished in about 15 years, will be over 10 million square feet and have about 20 buildings, the agenda item cover sheet states.

Thousands of workers will be hired to build the development and work at the companies who fill the commerce center.

The council also approved rezoning land for the project that had been zoned for residential development.

There was strong opposition to the project from residents who live near proposed development.

Objections included a marked increase in traffic along Little Blue Parkway and the surrounding roads.

Others worried the development would destroy the habitat for wildlife in the area.

Proponents of the development included the Fort Osage School District's School Board, the Community Service League in Independence and others who said the tax revenue from the project would boost the city's economy.

