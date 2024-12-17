Independence City Council approves General Obligation Bond questions for April 2025 ballot

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com .

Monday night, the Independence City Council unanimously voted yes to put three General Obligation bond issues on the April 8, 2025 ballot.

The three questions total $197 million, which the city said would fund deferred maintenance.

Question one would ask for $130 million in bonds to build a new justice center, tear down the current police department and purchase the animal shelter from Jackson County.

Question two asks for $55 million for street, road, bridge, culvert and sidewalk improvements.

Question three deals with parks and historic buildings. It asks for $12 million to renovate and improve parks and recreation buildings and facilities along with historic buildings and the Independence Athletic Complex.

The city said the debt levy would be paid back through people’s property taxes. It estimates it would be .82 per every $100 of assessed property valuation.

“So the more expensive your house, obviously, the more money that you would pay. But because it's broken up over time, it’s paid a little bit of that time. I also want to say it won't hit your tax bill right away. These things will be brought in slowly over time,” said council member at large Bridget McCandless when KSHB 41 News spoke with her in November.

This is the city’s first general obligation bond. The city will now work to educate voters ahead of April on what is being asked.