Independence City Council executive session canceled due to lack of quorum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An executive session called by Independence City Council members was canceled on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum, or not enough council members showing up.

Council members said the center of discussion at the closed meeting would be around Independence City Manager Zach Walker, as his contract renewal is coming up in October.

The meeting came as the Independence Police Department has made headlines after a master officer's use of overtime came into question.

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Jessica McMaster reported that the officer in question made over $160,000 in overtime after logging 2,800 hours.

The master officer, who was the city's highest paid in employee last year , used the overtime to conduct construction work on the Independence Detention Unit.

KSHB 41 News spoke with council members who did show up for the session on Wednesday after it was canceled.

"There's been a lot of media spotlight for a multitude of things our people are aware of," Councilman Mike Steinmeyer, who represents the city's third district said. "Our city, our citizens, know we have serious issues, they are asking questions [that] we need to answer effectively and as a council we owe it to them as their representatives to have a discussion and a conversation on how we move forward."

Steinmeyer was joined by Mike Huff and Brice Stewart at the meeting.

Mayor Eileen Weir, Karen Deluccie, Dan Hobart and John Perkins were the four members to not show.

