Independence City Council members vote not to hold special election on repeal of city's pit bull ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council voted in a special called session Monday night not to hold a special election on the repeal of city's pit bull ban. The vote was 5-2.

Council members Brice Stewart and Michael Steinmeyer voted in favor of putting repeal of the pit bull ban on the ballot for an Aug. 8 special election.

A group of Independence residents opposed to the breed specific ban on pit bulls were able to gather more than the necessary signatures needed to put the issue before voters.

After the vote to hold an election failed, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance to repeal the city's ban on keeping pit bulls and ordering a review on ordinances on aggressive dogs, dangerous dogs and vicious dogs.

The city council won't meet next Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

They will meet again at 6 p.m. on June 5 and are expected to vote on the ordinance to repeal the pit bull ban.

__