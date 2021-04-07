Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence city council rejects flying rainbow flag

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Independence Pride Flag.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:14:09-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence City Council has rejected a proposal by the city's mayor to fly the rainbow flag at municipal buildings during LGBTQ pride month in June.

Mayor Eileen Weir said flying the flag would show the city values diversity and inclusion and would make LGBTQ people feel welcome and safe there.

The council voted 6-1 Monday against the proposal. Weir said it was the second time she proposed flying the rainbow flag, only to have the council reject it.

Councilman Brice Stewart said he opposed flying any flag other than official government flags on city buildings.

And Councilman Michael Steinmeyer said he would prefer the city propose more substantive diversity and inclusion initiatives, rather than simply flying a pride flag.

Inoru Wade, vice president of the Kansas City Center for Inclusion, said gestures like flying the rainbow flag are important to let the LGBTQ community know it is welcome in Independence.

Weir, who displays the pride flag outside her office, said she will introduce the proposal again next year, as well as supporting other efforts to promote inclusion and diversity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!