Independence City Council votes down proposal for state audit of its operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, councilman's effort to seek an audit of the city's operations by the Missouri State Auditor's Office failed at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Councilman Brice Stewart brought the proposal before the council.

He said in his two years on the council he's heard from many people who do not believe the city is being transparent in its operations.

"It's not going to be cheap, but I think we should do it," Stewart said.

He also wanted the audit to be paid for out of the city's general fund and for the city manager to contact the auditor's office to find out if they would agree to do the audit.

Councilman Dan Hobart said he wanted everyone to understand that paying for the audit would likely mean cutting city services like codes enforcement and police officers.

"Things will literally be cut," Hobart said. "This is not a simple thing just because you want it."

