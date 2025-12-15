Independence City Council weighs plan to sell City Hall to Mid-Continent Public Library

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Independence plans to sell part of its longtime City Hall site to the Mid-Continent Public Library, which will construct a new headquarters just east of Independence Square.

The city bought and renovated the former GEHA building near Little Blue Parkway and Jackson Drive two years ago with plans to consolidate city services — and roughly 350 municipal employees — at the new location.

The Independence City Council voted in September to support MCPL’s plans to build on the property, which is located at 111 E. Maple Avenue, and is expected to approve a letter of intent Monday to begin “good faith negotiations.”

The regularly scheduled City Council meeting will take place virtually because of the ongoing water issues affecting Independence.

No price has been agreed to yet, but it’s expected to “be based on fair market value, with possible adjustments for demonstrated public benefit or economic impact,” according to the city’s agenda packet.

If approved, the authorization would open a 120-day window for completing negotiations, after which the sides would have 60 days to close on the sale.

Independence would demolish the building, which was built in 1973 and houses the municipal court and other city offices, and safely disconnect utilities prior to new construction.

The MCPL Board of Trustees also has to agree to any sale terms.

Barring an extension, the letter of intent automatically expires April 1, 2026, if no agreement is reached.

The 1.2-acre tract of land sits between Independence Square and the Independence Police Department Headquarters, bounded to the north and south by Maple and Lexington avenues, east from Lynn Street to North Memorial Drive.

The city will maintain ownership of the parking lot north of the existing City Hall.

