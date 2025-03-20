Independence closes problematic motel, see's drop in crime

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

The Independence Police Department recorded a 35% reduction in crime in just three months at I-70 and Noland Road. The most notable decreases were in weapon law violations, larcenies, burglaries, drug offenses, and motor vehicle thefts.

This decrease coincides with the City of Independence Government's Community Development department revoking the business license of one motel in the area. Throughout the Clarion Pointe motel had been a source for criminal activity.

Now, the parking lot, lobby and rooms sit empty.

La'Nita Brooks | KSHB Brian Conley - PIO Independence Police Department

“We’ve responded to shootings, stabbings, drug offenses, we’ve recovered a lot of stolen vehicles there, overdoses, a lot of car chases have started there,” said Bryan Conley, PIO Independence police department. “You name it, we’ve probably responded to that type of crime.”

The closure was a collaborative effort between multiple city entities. Charlie Dissell is the assistant city manager.

La'Nita Brooks Charlie Dissell, Assistant city manager of Independence

“The police department, our health department, our finance department to name a few,” said Dissell. “Community development department as they manage the business licensing process. And just started evaluating properties where we were having a high number of police calls.”

The Clarion was top of list- with police being called to the business multiple times daily.

“The city holds an administrative hearing on their business license,” said Dissell. “So, we have the authority to issue the businesses license within the city, we also have the ability to revoke those if we have probable cause.”

So far, they have closed three problem motels in the past three months. And as a result, crime has decreased. The city is evaluating other potential problem sites to address in the coming months.

“It frees up our officers to handle other types of calls for service in other parts of the city, so we’re not constantly responding to this particular business” said Conley.

The city says they are also preparing for FIFA to come and want to welcome visitors to a safe and friendly city.