Independence fears losses in business once Royals move to downtown Kansas City or Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are about to make a big decision regarding where they're going to take the team — stay in Jackson County and move to downtown Kansas City, or head to Clay County and relocate in North Kansas City.

While most people are debating where they think it should go, cities like Raytown and Independence are already mourning their longtime neighbor.

People like Randy Townsend. Even though he hasn't been to a game in a while, he's found other ways to cheer on his team, bellied up to the bar.

"I’m 74, I’m lucky to get out the front door," Townsend said. "It’s our team — Kansas City."

He's a 74 year-old loyal Royals fan, and a proud Independence native. It's that pride he takes in his city that doesn't want the stadium to move anywhere.

"Why take a good thing away and tear out buildings and put a new one?" Townsend said.

His emotional connection to the team is one thing, but there's another side to consider: the economic side.

"The impact on our hotels is fairly significant 'cause they are the biggest draw for hotel nights," said Tom Lesnak, the president and CEO of the Independence Chamber of Commerce. "Some people who, maybe, don’t want to stay downtown because it’s more expensive, it’s traffic, you gotta pay for parking."

And it's not just hotels. Shops and restaurants feel the same way.

But it's no surprise Independence feels the trickle affect. The city is only about 15 minutes away from the Truman Sports Complex, making it a lot easier for people to get in and out of.

The city's next challenge is learning to grow without the team.

"For years, we had a lot of Royals that lived in Independence," Lesnak said. "They were really ingrained in the community."

There's no final decision of where the stadium will move, and it will be several years before any change is made. But, for Townsend, there's no where better for the team to be than in his backyard, even if he doesn't leave his bar stool.

