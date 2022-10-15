Independence Fire Equipment operator killed in off-duty accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Fire Department has announced the death of a Fire Equipment Operator in an off-duty accident.

Harold E. "Gene" Eddins passed away following an off-duty motor vehicle accident on Friday, October 14th.

FEO Eddins was hired as a Firefighter/Paramedic in October 2010. In his 12 years with the department, he also served as a Fire Inspector and was promoted to Fire Equipment Operator in 2020.

His career included a commitment to public safety that spanned more than 30 years.

Details on funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

