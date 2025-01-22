Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence firefighters fighting apartment fire on E. 37th Terrace Court

Independence firefighters are fighting an apartment fire at 19104 E. 37th Terrace Court.
Independence apartment fire
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence firefighters are fighting an apartment fire at 19104 E. 37th Terrace Court.

Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m.

Fire officials say a resident left cooking unattended, heard the smoke alarm, but was unable to extinguish the fire and called the fire department.

Here's the latest report from KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez:

Six people rescued from Independence apartment fire

Multiple units from Independence, KCMO, and Central Jackson County Fire are on the scene fighting the fire that has engulfed multiple apartment units.

Fire crews have backed out of the units and began fighting the fire defensively. The fire was reported under control before 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters have rescued six residents from the blaze.

The three story apartment building is expected to be a total loss.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone