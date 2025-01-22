Independence firefighters fighting apartment fire on E. 37th Terrace Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence firefighters are fighting an apartment fire at 19104 E. 37th Terrace Court.

Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m.

Fire officials say a resident left cooking unattended, heard the smoke alarm, but was unable to extinguish the fire and called the fire department.

Multiple units from Independence, KCMO, and Central Jackson County Fire are on the scene fighting the fire that has engulfed multiple apartment units.

Fire crews have backed out of the units and began fighting the fire defensively. The fire was reported under control before 7:30 a.m.

•No reported injuries as of now

•6 people have been rescued



No injuries have been reported, but firefighters have rescued six residents from the blaze.

The three story apartment building is expected to be a total loss.