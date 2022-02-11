Independence hires special counsel to investigate police overtime case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation into alleged misuse of overtime within the Independence Police Department will now include a special counsel.

The city announced Friday that former Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor and former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Dan Nelson will oversee the city’s investigation.

Nelson, who currently works with Kansas City law firm Spencer Fane LLP, has been tasked with launching an “independent investigation” into hundreds of hours of overtime billed by members of the Independence Police Department for remodeling work since 2020.

The revelations into the alleged misuse were first outlined earlier this month .

In a statement, the city said Nelson has already started his work, which will include interviews with those involved as well as reviewing documents. The city’s statement indicated that people who have information pertinent to the investigation will have a way to contact Nelson to relay their information.

The statement says the city will rely on Nelson’s investigation to determine employee discipline and any changes in policy and procedures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.