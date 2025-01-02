Independence inter-city bus service stops, IRIS micro-transit begins Thursday

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — IRIS micro transit is set to officially begin its service operations in the city of Independence on Thursday after the IndeBus transit system stopped its operations on Tuesday.

The city of Independence decided to suspend operations of the inter-city transit system due to financial constraints after ARPA funding ran out in 2024.

The city is keeping its para-transit system with an added fee-fare and keeping Route 24 from Independence to Kansas City.

Riders like David Fristoe will have to use IRIS, an on-demand transit system, to get around town.

Dale Messing

"[Bus passengers] don't have cars to get a ride," Fristoe said. "They need the bus. They need to keep the bus system going."

IRIS riders will pay a $5 flat rate fee per ride, which will produce an estimated $250,000 of revenue to go toward operations, which is expected to cost $804,192 annually.

The city of Independence will make up the $554,192 operation cost difference.

Dale Messing

"The reason we're having to make a change is a really substantial increase in costs to operate a system if we were to keep it as is," Independence City Council member at large Jared Fears said.

KSHB 41 News has listened to bus rider's concerns about IRIS. Some are worried it will take too long to call a ride and there won't be enough drivers.

IRIS ride share program has been operating in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2023. We asked folks who have used IRIS in the Kansas City region to share their experience.

"It's really quick and it's very good for the money," Clayton Young said.

Jack McCormick

Young books his IRIS rides up to a week in advance to avoid low availability.

"Make sure you pay attention on IRIS to what you actually are selecting," Young said. "IRIS has been a great asset to my life."

But not every rider has had a positive experience.

"They're not thinking about how much of a train wreck this is really going to be," Barbara Bryant said.

Dale Messing

Bryant explained IRIS has trouble handling the volume of former bus passengers, with it sometimes taking hours to secure a ride.

"They only have a handful of drivers and we're putting all our dependence on them," Bryant said. "It's not right."

Independence leaders told KSHB 41 News the first month of operations will be a work in progress, with resident feedback allowing for changes in stop locations and routes. Leaders will evaluate operations in February.

Residents can start booking rides with IRIS on Wednesday, January 1 and begin receiving rides on Thursday, Jan. 2. Riders can download the app, book online or call 816-205-8221.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.