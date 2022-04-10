Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence man dies in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

Committee announces finalists for Jackson County Sheriff
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Jackson County Sheriff's Office decal on a vehile
Committee announces finalists for Jackson County Sheriff
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 11:16:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man died in a Saturday evening motorcycle crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:32 p.m. Saturday, 55-year-old Joseph Hammond was traveling westbound on a 1996 Harley Davidson, on U.S. 24, west of Burnley Road in Independence, Missouri.

Hammond traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7:12 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department assisted in responding to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!