Independence man dies in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man died in a Saturday evening motorcycle crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:32 p.m. Saturday, 55-year-old Joseph Hammond was traveling westbound on a 1996 Harley Davidson, on U.S. 24, west of Burnley Road in Independence, Missouri.

Hammond traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7:12 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department assisted in responding to the crash.