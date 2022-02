KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County.

Crash records from Kansas Highway Patrol show that Woo Suk Lee, 76, was traveling from southbound Interstate 35 to southbound U.S. 69 Highway.

Lee's vehicle left the ramp on the right side and crossed Marshall Drive after descending an embankment.

The vehicle then struck a tree and caught fire, according the KHP.

KHP responded at 8:50 a.m.