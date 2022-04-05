Independence man killed in Monday crash on US 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was killed in a crash on U.S. 69 in Clay County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway at Rhodus Road at 6:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Jeep failed to yield to a 1997 Chevrolet. The Jeep struck the right side of the Chevrolet and both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the Jeep was killed in the collision. He was identified as 39-year-old Joseph L. Knife of Independence.

The two people in the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.