Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:29 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 06:29:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Matthew A. Byrd, 44, was southbound on the ramp from I-35 to Interstate 435 at about 5:53 a.m. when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a drainage culvert.

He was ejected from the 2014 Harley Davidson.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!