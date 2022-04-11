Independence man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Matthew A. Byrd, 44, was southbound on the ramp from I-35 to Interstate 435 at about 5:53 a.m. when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a drainage culvert.

He was ejected from the 2014 Harley Davidson.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.