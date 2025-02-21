Independence man makes history as first person of color in multiple positions, what guides him to lead change

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — For Black History Month, KSHB 41 News is sharing the stories of change-makers making history now. These people live in Kansas Communities as leaders, advocates, and neighbors.

In Independence, a city full of history, a man inside the historic First Christian Church is making a difference.

Reverend Anthony J. Mondaine is the first person of color to serve as pastor for the church. To him, it is a calling, not a job, to lead people spiritually.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Rev. Anthony J. Mondaine

“I didn't stand in the line and raise my hand and say, Make me this guy, or make me this person, this leader, or whatever. In fact, I never imagined being in the shoes that I fill today, and so I'm inspired by the people that have come before me,” said Mondaine.

One of those people he calls change makers was his grandfather, who called him ‘Mr. Hopeful.’

“Mr. Hopeful would always see the good in everybody. There was just good in everyone and everything, and I still have that today. That has not changed. What has changed for me is the reality that some people live in other spaces, and some decide to remain there and not grow and not change. But I learned that, you know, there's an ugly side to the world, you know, and I'm a part of the change that will make that ugly side change,” said Mondaine.

Being part of that change doesn’t happen just by using his voice at the pulpit. Mondaine is the first person of color to serve on the Independence Board of Education and the first person of color to be elected to city public office.

“You don't wake up and say, Man, can I check off the first black box? You know, it's like, but God obviously ordained me for such a time as this. And I feel empowered, I feel called, and I feel like I am the person to bring about such change and not me alone. It is the people that came before me, it is the people that stand alongside of me, and it is absolutely the people that are coming behind,” said Mondaine.

He takes the weight of each position seriously and with care. Mondaine also served on the city’sJuneteenth committee, helping raise money to celebrate an important moment in Black history.

ANTHONY J. MONDAINE Rev. Mondaine stands with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) at a Juneteenth Celebration.

He said it isn’t about just asking for help. It is also about helping those who make change. The committee presented a $1,000 dollar check to the Ennovation Center for its support of Black entrepreneurs.

“This is how we create those spaces for other people to recognize, hey, my voice matters too, right? And so if I'm the only one, I have failed. I failed. And so my hope is that people will be inspired to step up and be the first, and maybe not the first, but the second, the third. And that's special, too. That matters too, you know, to keep the change going,” said Mondaine.

Mondaine hopes his voice is heard and appreciated by people as he strives to “fulfill the dreams of other people.” All the while, he hears the voices of God and his grandfather reminding him of why he is here.

“I have to remind myself that I am intentional. I'm on purpose, I'm not an accident,” said Mondaine. “Every day I show up, I’m right on time."

Mondaine invites the public to learn about Black history on Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Christian Church. At 2:00 p.m., the church will present Triumph of the Spirit, a musical based on the story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

First Christian Church is located at 125 S Pleasant Street in Independence.