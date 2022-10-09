Independence, Missouri, Starbucks 'shut down' Sunday due to strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Starbucks located at East 39th Street and Arrowhead Avenue in Independence, Missouri, was "shut down" Sunday due to an unfair labor practices strike, according to Workers United/SEIU organizer Mari Orrego.

Orrego claims the strike is taking place after an employee was fired after an alleged investigation by Starbucks, and that the worker was a "prominent union organizer in the workplace."

The employees will be picketing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the location at 18710 East 39th St.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Starbucks to ask if it can confirm an investigation took place, and if it has a comment on the strike. This story will be updated if a response is received.