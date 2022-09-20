Watch Now
Independence, Missouri, water main breaks may affect water pressure for citizens

Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:01:38-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Water main breaks in Independence, Missouri, are expected to affect citizens' water pressure along several roadways.

According to city officials, residents along the following areas may experience lower than normal water pressure:

  • East Winner Road from South Kentucky Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard
  • Anderson Street from East Winner Road to 8803 Anderson St
  • South Kentucky Road to Lexington Avenue
  • Lexington Avenue from South Kentucky Road to 8911 Lexington Ave.

The incident is expected to affect residents for the next several hours.

