Independence off-duty firefighter dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chad Sappenfield, who had been working at the Independence Fire Department for 13 years, died Monday, according to a statement from the city.

A cause of death was not given, but in the statement, Fire Chief Doug Short said the death was sudden.

"Today, the Independence Fire Department mourns the sudden passing of Fire Equipment Operator/Paramedic Chad Sappenfield, while at home. Chad has been with Independence for 13 years," Short said in the statement.

He also called attention to some of Sappenfield's accomplishments in his time at Independence and as a veteran.

"He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 781 Honor Guard and Peer Support Team. In 2014, Chad was honored by the Independence Chamber of Commerce for Heroism, for actions performed on a medical call," Short said. "Chad began his career with Independence Fire Department in 2008 after serving in the United States Army, with a tour in Iraq and numerous commendations.”

The fire department will offer assistance to Sappenfield's family, and more details will be communicated soon, according to the release.