KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence Police Department officer will be honoring fallen officer Blazie Madrid-Evans while he runs the Boston Marathon Monday.

Officer Nun, a school resource officer at Truman High School, will wear a tank top that says #Blaizeon, according to an IPD Facebook post.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty in mid-September. He had recently graduated from the police academy in July.