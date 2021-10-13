Independence PD says sibling shot, killed older brother in Saturday accidental shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has released new information Wednesday about Saturday's accidental shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.

IPD Public Information Officer Jack Taylor said in an email to KSHB 41 News that a younger sibling of the 8-year-old boy found an unsecured firearm in the residence in the 1200 block of North Liberty Street.

The younger sibling, while handling the firearm, then accidentally shot and killed his older brother.

"The case is still under investigation," Taylor said. "Once complete, a case file will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if there will be any charges forthcoming."

