Independence Planning Commission votes to approve plans for Wally's travel center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve plans for a Wally's.

The mega travel center would be located north of Interstate 70 and east of Noland Road at the site of the former Venture/K-Mart.

The city of Independence demolished the former retail space, which had attracted crime and vagrancy, two years ago.

Wally's already bought the property, paying off the back taxes and repaying the city for the demolition costs.

The project now goes to the full city council with a first reading expected Sept. 15.

