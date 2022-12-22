Watch Now
Independence police ask for help in locating runaway teen missing since Dec. 12

Chase McConnell missing
Independence police are asking for the public's help in locating Chase McConnell, a runaway who's been missing since Dec. 12, 2022.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 22:52:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who ran away from his home and hasn't been seen since Dec. 12.

Chase McConnell, 14, was last seen at his home in the 3300 block of S. Arlington Avenue.

McConnell, who weighs about 75 pounds and is 4 feet 9 inches tall, has blonde hair with Black roots.

According to police, McConnell might've been wearing a skull shirt and sweatpants.

On Dec. 17, McConnell told a friend he was heading to a "Trap House" in Kansas City, or going to stay with family in Florida, according to police.

Anyone who sees McConnell or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (816)-836-3600.


