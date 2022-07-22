Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Independence police ask for public's help in find missing man with autism

Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 19:09:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Drayton Fanning, 23, was reported missing on Friday at about 2 p.m. and is diagnosed with autism.

Fanning left a house in the 16000 block of East 37th Terrace and got into a Black car.

Fanning may be in a car or with Matthew Hamblin.

Hamblin is pictured below:

Matthew Hamblin
Matthew Hamblin.

Drayton has blonde hair, is about six feet two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Drayton Fanning should call 911.

