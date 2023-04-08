Independence police asking for public's help to find missing teen girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen girl.
Lauren Calles-Mendez, 16, was last seen at about 1:40 p.m. Friday riding her bicycle in the area of U.S. 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.
Police described her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Calles-Mendez was wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Lauren Calles-Mendez is urged to call 911.
