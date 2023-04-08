Watch Now
Independence police asking for public's help to find missing teen girl

Independence Police
Posted at 9:02 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 22:02:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen girl.

Lauren Calles-Mendez, 16, was last seen at about 1:40 p.m. Friday riding her bicycle in the area of U.S. 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

Police described her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Calles-Mendez was wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Lauren Calles-Mendez is urged to call 911.

