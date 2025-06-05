Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman on leave after making request in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman has been on personal leave since May 23, city officials told KSHB 41 News Thursday.

A city spokesperson said the chief had requested the leave, which was granted as of Friday, May 23.

The spokesperson said Deputy Chief Jason Petersen is serving as the acting police chief.

The duration of Dustman’s leave was not immediately clear.

“We assure the public that they are still being protected and served by their Independence Police Department,” the spokesperson said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

Dustman assumed the role of police Chief in August 2022 and has led the department through several difficult events.

Dustman was the Chief in February 2024 when Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court process server Drexel Mack were killed while serving an eviction notice .

Last November, an Independence officer opened fire and killed a mother and her baby after body camera video showed the woman making a threatening move with a knife.

Dustman said in March that the department conducted an internal review of the officer’s actions in the incident.

Prior to taking the role of Chief, Dustman had worked his way up through the department, starting as a police officer in July 2008. He earned the rank of sergeant in November 2024 before earning a promotion to captain in July 2017.

