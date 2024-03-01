'A hero': Colleagues mourn loss of Cody Allen, Independence officer who died rendering aid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is again mourning the loss of one its own after Officer Cody Allen died while rendering aid to a victim Thursday.

Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman said serving his community is what Allen enjoyed doing, and that he was always there for his fellow officers.

"He always had a smile," Dustman said. "He was the guy that when you go on a call, you knew he was going to be there."

Allen, 35, was one of two victims who died in a shooting that unfolded as Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server, was assisting with serving an eviction notice at an Independence home.

Allen was one of several officers who responded to the scene and began rendering aid to Mack when a suspect unloaded gunfire toward the officers.

Two other officers were also injured but were expected to recover.

"He is one of a kind; he is a human being among human beings," Dustman said.

Allen was in his second stint with the Independence Police Department, according to Dustman.

After finding work in the private sector, Allen missed serving his community so he returned about two years ago.

"It was just that — he missed it [serving the department]," Dustman said. "This is more than just a job, this is a life, this is a calling. You don't raise your hand and go toward dangers without something that is engrained in your spirit.

Dustman said Allen is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.

"We're broken; I'll just be very candid," he said. "We're a broken family, but as any other family we will surround each other and lift each other up."

Allen's death marked the second line of duty death for an Independence police officer since 2021.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans died during a shootout in September 2021.

