2 Independence police officers shot Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Independence police officers were injured in a shooting Thursday, a spokesperson with the Independence Police Department said.

Conditions of the officers are unknown.

The shooting occurred in the area of N. Elsea Smith Road and Bundschu Road.

It happened a few miles from several Fort Osage R-I School District schools.

A spokesperson said every school in the district was on lock down out of an abundance of caution

The district is working with law enforcement to see if dismissal times can go on as planned and will communicate with families.

All students and schools are safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—