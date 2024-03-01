‘We lost one of our own’: Civil process server Drexel Mack shot, killed while serving eviction notice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack was shot and killed Thursday while serving an eviction notice at a residence in northeast Independence.

Officers from the Independence Police Department received a call to help Mack after he was shot at the residence in the 1100 block of N. Elsa Smith Road.

As officers worked to rescue Mack, they themselves also took gunfire. Three officers were struck. All of the shooting victims were transported to Centerpoint Medical Center, where Mack and Ofc. Cody Allen were pronounced deceased. Two other officers were injured but are expected to recover from their injuries.

“We are simply devastated that someone who is doing their job on behalf of the Court could be shot and killed,” 16th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said. “Every day there are people at the Court who serve legal papers and who handle evictions and that is their job, and they perform their jobs diligently.”

Mack, who was in his early 40s, had worked for the court for the past 12 years. Otto said Mack had a fiancé and other family members who live in the area, as well as other family members who live in Florida.

“Drexel has been a fixture (at the courthouse) for over a decade,” Otto said. “He’s beloved by many, kind and a hard worker.”

“Our hearts are very heavy and we send our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Mack, and the families of the Independence Police Department officers who also suffered tragedies today,” Otto continued.

Jackson County Executive Frank White issued a statement Thursday night.

“I am deeply saddened by the deadly shooting today in Independence,” White said.

White said he’s been in contact with Independence Mayor Rory Rowland, Otto and Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté in the hours after the shooting.

“This tragic incident highlights the challenges our public servants face daily in keeping our communities safe,” White said.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said her office is working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the investigation unfolds.

“We also offer our sincere sympathies to the Circuit Court, the Independence Police Department and the City of Independence,” Peters Baker said. “We pray for the two wounded Independence police officers and public servants who also were injured by gunfire.”

Otto said this is the first time she’s aware of that a civil process server was killed in the line of duty in Jackson County.

